‘Preparations on for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination’: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said the first phase of Covid-19 immunization vaccination will be started in the year 2021 to prevent the infectious disease in the state. He said necessary preparations for this have already been started.

Sharma said that in the first phase, personnel working with the government, private medical services and those with the Women and Child Development Department in the state will be immunized by administering the Covid-19 vaccine. He said that the Covid-19 vaccine ‘operation guide’ was discussed in detail with the health department officers in a video conference organised by the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

Dr Sharma said that preparations for Covid-19 vaccination have been started in the state and 2,444 cold chain vaccination points have been identified at district hospitals and community health centres.

Three state-level vaccination centres have been set-up at Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur and seven across divisional level. Besides this, District Task Force for immunisation teams have been made under the chairmanship of the district collector across all districts.

According to the Union health ministry guidelines, counting of beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine will be done and their necessary database will be uploaded in ‘COVIN’ Software. He said that UNICEF, UNDP and the World Health Organisation will extend technical assistance in this campaign.