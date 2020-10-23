Alleging harassment of kids admitted under RTE, Rajasthan man hacks schools’ servers, issues TCs to 130 students

A man allegedly hacked the server of four schools and issued transfer certificates of 130 students in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. He then wrote to the district superintendent of police and district education officer, confessing to his crime and alleging that these schools were pressuring the families of children admitted under the Right to Education act.

HT has a copy of the letter. Identifying himself as the common man, the man said he was aged between 50 and 70 years, lived in Palsana town and had retired from a government post. “TCs of three schools in Palsana and one in Khatu area of the district have been issued by me,” he confessed.

“ It was reported in the newspaper that the government will pay the fee instalment of children admitted under RTE act in 15 days and tax was also paid. Despite this, the families of these poor children are being harassed by the school authorities to deposit fee. So, I decided to teach them a lesson,” he wrote.

Also read: Ten foreign-trained medical graduates hack into system, debarred from test for licence

He said he got in touch with a computer expert, and equipped with a hidden camera, he entered the school premises pretending to be a guardian. “During these visits to schools, I captured the school servers’ IDs and passwords with my hidden camera and taught a lesson to the school authorities. My suggestion is that the government should deposit the money directly into the child’s account so that the parents don’t suffer. I know what I did was not right and I am sorry about this. Please do not get the matter investigated or my pension will be discontinued,” said the accused before signing off as “the common man.”

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person under the IT Act and have launched a probe. “The investigation of this case is been done by station house officer of Reengus police station. We have registered a case under IT Act,” said Rajesh Arya, circle officer, Sikar rural.

District education officer Lalchand said while the complainant has not mentioned his name or any other details, a fair investigation will still be conducted in the matter.

“We will definitely investigate if parents are being pressured by schools,” he added.