Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe

Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe

In action against corruption in state departments earlier this year, more than two dozen officials of the transport department were busted by the bureau. They were part of an extortion racket.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The anti-corruption bureau officer was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from another government officer . (HT Photo/Representational use)

On International anti-corruption day, Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested its own officer after he was caught taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 as a monthly instalment. Along with him, a district transport officer was also arrested for giving the bribe.

The anti-graft body acted on information that their own officer, identified as Bherulal Meena, incharge of Sawai Madhopur unit of the ACB, was taking monthly bribes from various government departments. In order to verify the information, a special team from ACB headquarters was set up under the supervision of ACB director general (DG) BL Soni and additional director general Dinesh MN.

“After receiving solid information, the team laid a trap and Meena was arrested from his office (while) taking a monthly bribe of Rs 80,000 from district transport officer Mahesh Chand. This money was given on a regular basis by the DTO to evade action against self and his department,” said Soni.

The DG ACB said that different teams are raiding Meena’s properties.



”Both taking and giving of a bribe is a crime. However, the identity of the complainant is kept secret and after raid, their identity is kept confidential,” he said.

Also Read: Top Rajasthan officer in trouble after PA walks into anti-corruption bureau’s trap

In February this year, more than two dozen officials of the transport department, who were part of an extortion racket, were busted by the bureau.

The anti-graft body carried out multiple operations and raids at locations linked to seven transport officers and eight agents from whom an amount of Rs 1.20 crore in cash and documents of multiple properties, worth crores, were seized.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Dec 10, 2020 12:16 IST
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Dec 10, 2020 11:53 IST

latest news

Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 years of ‘marvellous’ acting career
Dec 10, 2020 12:36 IST
Covid-19 scare on cruise ship shows perils of resuming tourism
Dec 10, 2020 12:34 IST
LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation to new parliament building
Dec 10, 2020 12:36 IST
US sets new grim record with over 3,000 Covid deaths in single day
Dec 10, 2020 12:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.