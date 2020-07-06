Rajasthan appoints senior IAS officer DB Gupta as adviser to CM Ashok Gehlot

Senior IAS officer DB Gupta, who was removed as the chief secretary on Thursday, was appointed adviser to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

The appointment order was issued by the Department of Personnel of Rajasthan on Sunday night.

Along with this, three more IAS officers have been transferred.

Udaipur Collector Anandhi has been shifted to Alwar in the same designation. Kishore Kumar Sharma, who was awaiting posting orders, has been named the new Chittorgarh Collector, replacing Chetan Ram Deora. Deora has been transferred to Udaipur as the new collector.