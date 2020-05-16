Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan-based company develops robots to screen people amid Covid-19

Rajasthan-based company develops robots to screen people amid Covid-19

The robot which is 95 per cent made in India is the first in the world to be based on spine technology.

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Rajasthan has over 4,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 125 deaths. (HT photo/ Sakib Ali)

A Jaipur-based company has developed robots to help health workers in conducting a thermal screening of the people amid Covid-19 crisis. These robots can also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not.

The robot which is 95 per cent made in India is the first in the world to be based on spine technology.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

“Our product is 95 per cent made in India. It is the world’s first robot that is based on spine technology which helps robot balance anything it handles. The robot doesn’t follow any line or magnetic path, it self-navigates,” Bhuvanesh Mishra, Managing Director of Club First, Rajasthan told ANI.

“The robot can do thermal screening, it can also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not,” Mishra added.



According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 4,534 Covid-19 cases with 125 deaths while the country has reported 81,970 cases with 2,649 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Official Bhootiyagiri review: Sumeet shines in this engaging horror-comedy
May 16, 2020 13:32 IST
Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.