Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan BJP accuses Congress govt of doing politics on migrants issue

Rajasthan BJP accuses Congress govt of doing politics on migrants issue

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress party staged a ‘drama’ on the UP border for three days where buses were brought under pressure from the state government.

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Alarge number of migrant workers are walking for hundreds of kilometres in an attempt to return home amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of doing politics on the issue of migrant labourers.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress party staged a “drama” on the UP border for three days where buses were brought under pressure from the state government.

“It is unfortunate that politics was done in the name of migrant labourers by the government and Congress leaders for pleasing Priyanka Gandhi,” Poonia said.

He said a large number of migrant workers had to walk for hundreds of kilometres in an attempt to return home but the state government did not care for them.



Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the situation in the state worsened due to wrong policies of the government.

He said migrants were walking through forest areas to reach Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur and there was no arrangement to screen them for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wear mask, gloves while making arrest: Rajasthan govt Covid-19 SOP for cops
May 21, 2020 15:20 IST
Corporate revenues drop over 25% during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
May 21, 2020 15:19 IST
Covid-19: China vaccine maker inks Canada deal to develop second shot
May 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Mohanlal officially announces Drishyam 2 on 60th birthday, watch
May 21, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.