Rajasthan boy beaten, stripped naked on charges of stealing a goat

The incident was reported from Balgarh village where the three men accused the boy of stealing a goat and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:03 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (HT photo)

A 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten, stripped naked and had his face blackened in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district by three men, who accused him of stealing a goat, police said on Sunday.

Lakshman Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, said the incident was reported from Balgarh village where the three men accused the boy of stealing a goat and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him at around 10.30pm on Friday.

“When the victim denied that he had not stolen the goat, he was beaten by the accused. Later, he was stripped and his hairs were chopped off. When the victim reached home and his family members came to know about the incident he was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” said Singh.

Singh said that his family members informed the police on Saturday morning after which the victim’s statement was recorded.



The accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Their allegation has not been found to be true so far. However, an investigation is on,” Singh said.

