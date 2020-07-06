Rajasthan cancels UG, PG exams as coronavirus cases rise

The decision was taken by chief minister Ashok Gehlot after a meeting on Saturday. (ANI file photo)

The Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges and technical educational institutions for the academic year 2019-2020, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken by chief minister Ashok Gehlot after a meeting on Saturday.

“In view of the scenario of the corona epidemic, examinations of UG and PG courses of higher and technical education will not be conducted this year, and all students will be promoted to the next class without examination,” said Gehlot.

With respect to the determination of the marks of the students being promoted, Gehlot said the Union ministry of human resource development will take appropriate decisions after studying the guidelines issued in the next few days.

“The process to determine marks of the students and the promotion to the next class will be decided after examining the guidelines which will be issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD),” the state government said.

The meeting was attended by state higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, minister of state for technical education Subhash Garg, chief secretary Rajiv Swaroop, additional chief secretary finance Niranjan Arya, and higher education secretary Shuchi Sharma and other officers.

The state has reported 19,532 Covid-19 cases far. Of these, over 400 patients have died.