Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials to conduct university exams in July

First and second year students will be promoted to next year on provisional basis and their exams will also be conducted later on.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Poste dby: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Health protocols, social distancing should be followed properly in view of coronavirus during exams and other activities. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, in July.

Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister asked the officials to start examinations of final year of UG and PG courses from second week of July, a statement said.

Click here for full Covd-19 coverage

It was decided in the meeting that first and second year students will be promoted to next year on provisional basis and their exams will also be conducted later on, according to the statement.

Same pattern will be followed for B Tech, MBA and polytechnic courses. He said that health protocols, social distancing should be followed properly in view of coronavirus during exams and other activities, it said.



Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

