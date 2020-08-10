Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questions shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questions shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat

The BJP has shifted at least 17 of its Rajasthan lawmakers to Gujarat since Friday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

“They (BJP) have been exposed. We are in government and kept our MLAs together because of horse-trading attempts. But what are they (BJP) worried about? They are herding their MLAs at three-four places. A huge divide among them can be seen,” Gehlot said. (ANI file photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot questioned on Sunday the herding of BJP MLAs and shifting of some of them to Gujarat, saying that the opposition party was ridden with factionalism.

The BJP has shifted at least 17 of its Rajasthan lawmakers to Gujarat since Friday.

“They (BJP) have been exposed. We are in government and kept our MLAs together because of horse-trading attempts. But what are they (BJP) worried about? They are herding their MLAs at three-four places. A huge divide among them can be seen,” Gehlot said.

“BJP leaders were making tall claims but today they are exposed as they have hired a charter plane to send their MLAs (to Gujarat). Such practices aren’t good for democracy.”



Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “I think Gehlot should first take care of his house... It started with him taking oath as CM and the other (referring to Pilot) as the deputy CM. The state saw differences among them... he should handle his home affairs.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP primary schools to get high speed net for virtual classes  
Aug 10, 2020 09:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s daily Covid-19 tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight and all the latest news
Aug 10, 2020 09:00 IST
South Asian origin Canadians worst-hit due to job losses caused by Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 08:53 IST
Disabled girl gang raped in Rajasthan’s Dausa, three detained
Aug 10, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.