Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questions shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot questioned on Sunday the herding of BJP MLAs and shifting of some of them to Gujarat, saying that the opposition party was ridden with factionalism.

The BJP has shifted at least 17 of its Rajasthan lawmakers to Gujarat since Friday.

“They (BJP) have been exposed. We are in government and kept our MLAs together because of horse-trading attempts. But what are they (BJP) worried about? They are herding their MLAs at three-four places. A huge divide among them can be seen,” Gehlot said.

“BJP leaders were making tall claims but today they are exposed as they have hired a charter plane to send their MLAs (to Gujarat). Such practices aren’t good for democracy.”

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “I think Gehlot should first take care of his house... It started with him taking oath as CM and the other (referring to Pilot) as the deputy CM. The state saw differences among them... he should handle his home affairs.”