Rajasthan CM Gehlot cancels all meets after 10 CMO staff test Covid-19 positive

“As a precautionary measure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister’s Office and residence tested positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from Rajasthan government in Hindi.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Ten staff of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and residence tested positive for Covid-19. (Virendra Singh/HT Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and residence tested positive for Covid-19.

Visitors coming from different places are required to contact various personnel including security personnel at the CMO and CM’s residence before meeting Gehlot.

The state’s Covid-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said.



