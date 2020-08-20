Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ today

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will launch the scheme through video conferencing from his residence with all ministers joining the conference from their residences or offices.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Thursday launch the ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ to provide quality nutritious food to the poor at just Rs 8.

The scheme will be rolled in 213 urban local bodies of the state, which include 10 locations each in the state capital’s Jaipur municipal corporation greater and heritage area.

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said that the scheme will also start in 12 municipalities of Jaipur district from Thursday.

Under the scheme, fresh and nutritious food will be provided at Rs 8 per plate. It will have 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms chapatti and pickles. The menu can be altered as per the local requirement recommended by the district-level committees.

The food will be made available from 8.30 am till 1 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm.

The state government will give grant of Rs 12 per plate and for this Rs 100 crore annually has been proposed in the budget. District-level committees will check food quality from time to time and complaints can be lodged with district collectors.

Individuals or institutions can provide financial aid to CM Relief Fund or at district collector offices for this scheme.