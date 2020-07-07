Sections
Rajasthan CM stresses on raising covid awareness among people

Chairing a review meeting, CM Ashok Gehlot said the state government is focusing on efforts to reduce the mortality rate due to covid-19 in the state.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot addresses during a joint press conference, in Jaipur. (ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday laid stress on spreading awareness among people about covid-19, saying this is an important weapon in the battle against the deadly virus.

He said experts have expressed fear about further spread of the disease in the coming days, and therefore, people should be aware of it.

Chairing a review meeting, Gehlot said the state government is focusing on efforts to reduce the mortality rate due to covid-19 in the state.

He said the state’s health infrastructure was strong and all arrangements were well in place for the management of the disease.



Rajasthan reported five more covid-19 deaths on Monday, taking their number to 461 as 524 fresh cases of the infection surfaced in the state.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 20,688.

