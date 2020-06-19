Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Covid-19 awareness posters mandatory at entrance of offices

Rajasthan: Covid-19 awareness posters mandatory at entrance of offices

The coronavirus awareness poster to contain messages on wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing etc.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Every business association and mandi association shall also display poster in the market at the prominent place in the market/mandi concerned. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

All the workplaces, government, private offices and business establishments in Rajasthan shall have to display specific posters on precautions related to Covid-19 at the entrance of the premises.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued here on Thursday.

The poster contains messages on wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing etc.

“Every head of office/workplace like government, private, educational institutions, factories, shopping malls, banks, showrooms etc. and every shopkeeper shall display poster (in either Hindi or English) at the entry point of their premises,” the notification said.



Every business association and mandi association shall also display poster in the market at the prominent place in the market/mandi concerned.

The format of the poster was also issued with the notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together’
Jun 19, 2020 11:44 IST
South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea
Jun 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 declared at navodaya.gov.in, Check selection list here
Jun 19, 2020 11:39 IST
Ajay Devgn directs action sequence for Bhuj The Pride of India
Jun 19, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.