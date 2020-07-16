Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan ex-minister hits back at Gehlot over horse-trading charges

Rajasthan ex-minister hits back at Gehlot over horse-trading charges

He further alleged that Gehlot did not pay attention to their demands and maintained a dictatorial attitude.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Jaipur

Ramesh Meena, former minister. (Twitter)

Former Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena on Wednesday hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations about horse-trading and asked him how much money was paid to BSP MLAs who switched over to the Congress in his previous tenure.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot talked tough, accusing former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot of being directly involved in the alleged horse-trading with the opposition BJP to bring down his government.

Ramesh Meena, who was among those Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators who made the switch to Congress, said: “The chief minister should honestly tell how much money was paid to us when we joined Congress and left the the BSP in the last Congress government.” “He should reveal this if he is claiming that deals worth crores of rupees are happening. We were deceived and promised that our work will be done but that did not happen. But, we worked honestly after joining the Congress and played our role in the Opposition,” he said in a video released by Pilot’s spokesperson.

He further alleged that Gehlot did not pay attention to their demands and maintained a dictatorial attitude.



Another Congress rebel Murari Lal Meena in a video said, “Today, the way we were accused of corruption, it has shocked us. We are very sad. I would like to ask him (Gehlot) how much money we had taken when we came to the Congress from the BSP during the tenure of his previous government. Those who were honest at the time, how did they become corrupt today?” PTI AG RHL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Dirty politics, sad spectacle’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha reacts to Rajasthan political crisis
Jul 16, 2020 15:12 IST
Tripura: Another patient dies of Covid-19, second case in July
Jul 16, 2020 15:06 IST
Amber Heard’s former assistant testifies in support of Johnny Depp
Jul 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Call me ‘Sir’ and not ‘My Lord’, Calcutta HC Chief Justice to judiciary officers
Jul 16, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.