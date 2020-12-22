Sections
Rajasthan: Farmer agitation gains support at Shahjahanpur border

A large number of farmers from Maharashtra will join the agitation at Shahjahanpur on Wednesday; RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal has already given a call for a march to Delhi on December 26

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Kota

Protesting farmers block the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. (AP file)

Farmer agitation is gaining support on the partially blocked Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in Shahjahanpur village of Alwar district along Rajasthan-Haryana border as the protest enters its 10th day.

Former IAS officer and collector of Jaipur Jagrup Yadav, national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Jat and other farmer leaders are conducting meetings in nearby villages to garner the support of farmers for the agitations at the Shahjahanpur border.

Himmat Singh Gurjar of the Gujjar community and state president of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also reached Shahjahanpur in support of the farmer agitation.

Himmat Singh has threatened to block the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in Rajasthan in support of the farmers.



While a large number of farmers from Maharashtra will join the agitation at Shahjahanpur on Wednesday, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal has already given a call for a march to Delhi from Shahjahanpur on December 26.

Rampal Jat, national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, said that, “We are firmly in support of the farmers agitating at the Singhu border and other parts of the country, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws.”

There is heavy police deployment at Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border, he said.

Farmers have blocked the border along Haryana since December 13.

