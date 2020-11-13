Sections
Rajasthan: Forest department to install CCTV cameras in cages at Nahargarh

Eight big cats have died at the biological park, including due to leptospirosis

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 16:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Asiatic lions. (Representational Photo/AFP)

The forest department is considering installing CCTV cameras in cages for 24x7 monitoring at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park following a recommendation by experts from Punjab’s Chhatbir Zoo. The experts were called to Jaipur after the authorities were unable to understand the cause of the death of big cats at the Park.

Eight big cats have died at the Park, including due to leptospirosis.

Chief wildlife warden Mohan Lal Meena said leptospirosis is a bacterial infection traced to rat urine. He said the disease was reported from the Chhatbir Zoo and then from Jodhpur zoo in 2011.

Meena said the experts from Punjab have shared the protocol they used with the Park authorities in dealing with the disease. He added they also recommended CCTV camera monitoring inside the cages to examine the health of lions, especially at night.

