Rajasthan forms panel to probe death of 12 infants

According to state health minister, the committee, which includes medical education commissioner and other officials, will visit the J K Lon Hospital and investigate every case of infant death at the health facility. (HT Archive/Representative Purposes Only)

The Rajasthan government on Friday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the death of 12 newborns at JK Lon Hospital in Kota in 48 hours, officials said.

Nine newborns, all of them between one and four days old, died at the hospital on Thursday, within a span of hours, a year after the same facility had hit national headlines over the deaths of at least 100 infants in a month.

On Friday, three more newborns -- two born just a day ago and another a month old -- died at the hospital, said its Superintendent Suresh Chand Dulara.

According to state health minister Raghu Sharma, the committee, which includes medical education commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar and other officials, will visit the J K Lon Hospital and investigate every case of infant death at the health facility.

Sharma said the committee will look into overall arrangements at the hospital such as requirement and availability of medical staff, availability of medical equipment, and medicines. It will submit its report to the state government in three days, he said.

The Rajasthan health minister also directed all principals of all medical colleges of the state to take special care towards treatment of newborn children, according to a release.

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission secretary B L Meena and registrar Omi Purohit will visit the JK Lon hospital on December 14. Kota–Bundi MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of district and medical officials at his office in Kota on Friday. “I have spoken to the hospital management and got a report on the matter. Whatever facts come out, I would discuss it with the state government,” he said.