Rajasthan girl killed by brother for insisting on marrying man she loved

Rajasthan girl killed by brother for insisting on marrying man she loved

Police claims that the brother of the victim was found sitting next to the body when police arrived at the scene.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:49 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The victim was reportedly in love with a man but her family didn’t approve of the relationship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)

A 22-year-old girl from Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan’s Alwar district was allegedly killed by her brother for wanting to marry the man she loved, police said.

The alleged murder took place around 2am on Friday, said police. The accused called his parents who were out of town and informed them that he had killed his sister but they didn’t believe it, considering it to be a prank, a police official said.

“On Friday afternoon, following a tip by the milkman, we reached Santhalka village and saw that the accused, Pawan (24), was sitting near the body of his sister. Prima facie, it appears that the brother banged her sister’s head on the floor repeatedly, leading to her death,” said a police official from Bhiwadi.

Preliminary probe further revealed that Pawan ran an AC repair shop, where another youth Vishnu was employed.

“The victim was in a relationship with Vishnu and both belonged to the same community. They wanted to get married but the family of the victim was not ready, therefore, Vishnu quit his job at Pawan’s shop. The girl’s family started looking for a boy for the victim to marry but she was adamant on marrying Vishnu. There was tension in the house on this matter,” the police official added.

Further investigation is on.

