Rajasthan government clamps night curfew on New Year eve, bans parties

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion and bursting of firecrackers has also been banned in Rajasthan.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:14 IST

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister has said that the decisions are being taken in the larger interest of the people of the State. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan government has imposed night curfew on the New Year eve in all cities in the State with a population of over one lakh. The curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, with the aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The order issued by the State home department also says that markets in the state will be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve. The order will be applicable in all municipal councils.

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion and bursting of firecrackers has also been banned in the state. The orders have been issued following the decision to impose Diwali like restriction on New Year.

A senior official of the department said the night curfew has been imposed amid fear of the new more contagious Covid strain found in the United Kingdom.



Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to celebrate the New Year at home and avoid bursting firecrackers or outdoor gatherings.

“Keeping the public health paramount, the state government had taken a strict measure during the Diwali festival and now a similar decision has been taken for the New Year,” he had tweeted.

Also Read: Ensure strict compliance of firecracker ban on Christmas, New Year: CPCB

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has crossed the three lakh mark for total number of coronavirus patients registered in the state. However, on the positive side, the number of active Covid cases, recorded per day, has gone below 1,000 in the state. The recovery rate stands at 95%.

On Wednesday, 992 active cases were recorded across the state, apart from eight deaths, taking the casualty toll to 2,642.

Half-a-dozen districts have recorded less than 100 Covid cases, the minimum number—32-- recorded in Jhunjhunu followed by Karauli-57, Pratapgarh-78, Bikaner-91, Hanumangarh-92 and Dholpur -96.

