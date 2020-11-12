Sections
Rajasthan government, Gurjar leaders reach consensus on Day 11 of stir

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding the community’s inclusion in the Schedule IX of the Constitution and a 5% reservation in the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category for state government jobs

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The leaders of the Gurjar society blocked the Karauli-Hindaun road as part of the Gurjar Reservation Movement, in Karauli on Tuesday. (ANI)

A consensus was reached on the six contentious points between the representatives of the agitating Gurjar community and the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday following a day-long meeting that was held between 2pm and 9.30pm.

Wednesday was the 11th day of the Gurjar agitation.

State minister for energy BD Kalla and Gurjar leader, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, thrashed out the differences at CM Gehlot’s official residence in Jaipur.

Gurjar delegates said they would take a decision on calling off the agitation from the protest site at Pilupura in Bayana in Bharatpur district.



Vijay Bainsla, a Gurjar leader, said a consensus has been reached with the state government regarding the community’s long-pending demands.

Gurjars had blocked the Delhi-Mumbai rail route at Pilupura and the Hindaun-Bayana road, which led to diversion and cancellation of trains and disruption of vehicular traffic, respectively.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding the community’s inclusion in the Schedule IX of the Constitution and a 5% reservation in the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category for state government jobs.

The six-point pact includes providing compensation and jobs to the next of kin of three Gurjars who had died during the agitation, a quote for the community in the state government vacancies, holding quarterly meetings on the withdrawal of earlier cases against the community members; and constituting a committee for the ongoing recruitment process.

