Rajasthan govt approves free travel to Haridwar for ashes immersion

Rajasthan govt approves free travel to Haridwar for ashes immersion

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the scheme named Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a scheme that allows two members from a family to travel free to Haridwar to immerse ashes of their loved ones in the river Ganga. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan roadways will now take passengers going to Haridwar, for immersion of ashes of their deceased family members in the Ganga river, free of cost after chief minister Ashok Gehlot approved the ‘Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020’ to be run by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC).

RSRTC will be the nodal agency for implementing the scheme while the expenses will be borne by the Devasthan department, said a government release.

Under the scheme, a maximum of two members of the family of the deceased will be able to travel free with the ashes. Passengers will be required to register for availing the facility by providing details including about the dead person. A copy of related documents will have to be kept with those carrying the ashes.

Also Read: Hold recruitment exams in time-bound manner: Rajasthan CM to officials

A maximum of 46 passengers will be allowed in a bus due to the need to follow social distancing norms.

RSRTC will provide an interface for online registration, make arrangements for transport to the destination, and other facilities during the journey, the statement said.

