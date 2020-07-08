Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt directs private schools not to charge fees till reopening

Rajasthan govt directs private schools not to charge fees till reopening

The state government had on April 9 barred schools in the state from taking advance fee for three months in view of the corona pandemic and the order was extended today, it said.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools. (HT photo)

Rajasthan government on Tuesday barred the private schools in the state from taking advance fees till they reopen, a statement said.

The state government had on April 9 barred schools in the state from taking advance fee for three months in view of the corona pandemic and the order was extended today, it said.

“Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools,” School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lampard says Christian Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
Jul 08, 2020 10:07 IST
Here’s how insufficient sleep can harm children’s mental health
Jul 08, 2020 10:02 IST
India have gone wrong with selection in ICC tournaments: Nasser Hussain
Jul 08, 2020 09:59 IST
Bengal serial ‘chain’ killer sentenced to death for raping, killing schoolgirl
Jul 08, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.