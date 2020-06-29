Rajasthan govt issues transfer and posting order of 144 state admin officers

Sections
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Earlier, in March, the government had transferred 50 RAS officers. In September 2019, 237 RAS officers were reshuffled. (ANI file photo)

The Rajasthan government has issued transfer and posting orders of 144 state administrative service officers, effective immediately.

More than three dozen sub-divisional magistrates have been transferred, while the transfer of eight officers done earlier was cancelled and three officers were put under Awaiting Posting Order, an order of the Department of Personnel released on Sunday night said.

The move comes ahead of local body and gram panchayat elections in the state.

The State Election Commission of Rajasthan has completed preparations for polls to gram panchayats, zila parishad and panchayat samitis. It is yet to declare a schedule. The terms of 129 local bodies will end in August.



As per the order, 89 officers of the 2019 batch of the Rajasthan Administrative Service have been given postings. These officers still have two months of training left but the government has given them posting in view of the coronavirus crisis, the authorities said.

Earlier, in March, the government had transferred 50 RAS officers. In September 2019, 237 RAS officers were reshuffled.

