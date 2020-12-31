Sections
Rajasthan govt plans Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao campaign from January 5

The state unit of the Congress party will hold a sit-in protest across the state on January 3 in solidarity with agitating farmers.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The protest action is mainly meant to oppose the three farm laws passed by the Centre. (PTI Photo)

In support of the farmers’ movement against the three Central farm laws, Rajasthan government, led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has decided to run a week-long ‘Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao’ campaign in all villages of the state starting January 5.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Gehlot decided that ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and Congress workers will participate in the campaign to demand for the withdrawal of the farm laws.

It was also decided that the state unit of the Congress party will hold a sit-in protest across the state on January 3 to express solidarity with the agitating farmers, said an official in the CM’s office.

Also Read: ‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

He said the three bills, passed in the state assembly in November to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre, have not been forwarded by the governor for presidential assent and therefore, a decision to hold a dharna was taken.

Issues related to electricity supply to farmers, budget preparations and upcoming by polls in three assemblies were other important issues discussed in the cabinet meeting. The ministers were also asked to review the progress made by their respective departments and identify work priorities.

