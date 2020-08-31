Sections
Rajasthan govt releases guidelines for Unlock 4, allows inter-state travel

Under relaxed norms, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21. Outside containment zones, no district will impose lockdown without permission of the Central government, as per the new guidelines.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jaipur

All schools, colleges and educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan government released the guidelines for Unlock 4 which allow inter-state and intra-state travel of individuals and movement of goods.

According to the guidelines, lockdown will continue to be implemented in containment zones till September 30.

All schools, colleges and educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30.



Outside containment zones, students from Class 9 to 12 will be allowed to go to schools voluntarily to get guidance from teachers. But before this, students require written approval from their parents.

In Rajasthan, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted in social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations after September 21 with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Marriage functions will be allowed with 50 people but sub-divisional magistrate should be informed about it.

After September 21, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed for the last rites related programmes in the state.

