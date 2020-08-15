Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan HC to deliver order on BSP MLAs’ merger on Monday

Rajasthan HC to deliver order on BSP MLAs’ merger on Monday

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time. It will resume on Monday.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:19 IST

By Hindustan Times, Jaipur, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019. (HT File Photo)

The Rajasthan high court will deliver its verdict on the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs, who contested on BSP tickets but merged with the ruling Congress in the state assembly, on Monday.

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time. It will resume on Monday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with Congress and sought a stay on the execution on the order passed by the speaker.

The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenged the merger and filed a petition before the Speaker in March this year, which was rejected on July 24. Dilawar challenged the decision of the Speaker in the high court and demanded a stay on the merger. A similar petition was filed by BSP.



Counsel for the speaker, Prateek Kasliwal, said, “The decision on the merger of the MLAs was an administrative one. No objection was raised by the BSP in front of the speaker in past.

BSP’s counsel Dinesh Garg said, “As per law, parties merge, but not legislators. They are liable to be disqualified...”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI okays Rs 57,128-crore dividend to govt
Aug 15, 2020 02:48 IST
SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms
Aug 15, 2020 02:44 IST
Amit Shah tests negative for Covid, to remain in home isolation
Aug 15, 2020 02:40 IST
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 02:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.