Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts in view of Covid-19

Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts in view of Covid-19

According to a release, the government also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

In view of alarming situation regarding coronavirus, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.

The state has 33 districts and the provision prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place. According to a release, the government also decided to continue the ban on social or religious functions till October 31. However, the permission for 20 people at funerals and 50 in marriage functions will continue.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the release said.

In view of alarming situation regarding coronavirus, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, the release said. People will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Health Minister Raghu Shrma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 08:01 IST
India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80%
Sep 20, 2020 08:04 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Sep 20, 2020 04:59 IST

latest news

Delhi: Low wind speed leads to drop in air quality
Sep 20, 2020 08:58 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: India added 461,587 Covid-19 cases in a week, recovery rate nears 80% and all the latest news
Sep 20, 2020 08:57 IST
£10,000 fine for breaking Covid-19 rules in England
Sep 20, 2020 08:58 IST
Take a trip down memory lane with these Amazon Prime India recommendations
Sep 20, 2020 08:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.