Rajasthan lifts ban on transfer of govt employees till Oct 31

Rajasthan government has lifted the ban on transfer and postings of employees in all departments between September 15 and October 31

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Earlier, the state government had imposed a ban on transfers in September 2019. (File photo)

Rajasthan government has lifted the ban on transfer and postings of employees in all departments between September 15 and October 31. The applications will be only accepted online on the portals of respective departments because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The order, issued by administrative reform department late at night on Tuesday, stated that neither any application in person should be submitted at the offices, nor a department would consider any paper, except for online.

The model code of conduct (MCC) by the state election commission (SEC) will be strictly followed during this six-week period. The directive would be applicable to all corporations, board and autonomous bodies, the order stated.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a ban on transfers in September 2019.



The Congress workers and leaders in the recently held feedback meetings had raised the issue of transfers and postings. A delegation of members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) had also had met chief minister Ashok Gehlot to draw his attention to the issue.

On Monday, Govind Singh Dotasara, president of Rajasthan unit of the Congress, said there was a demand for lifting the ban on transfers following the feedback meetings.

The transfer would be done online in all departments on the lines carried out by the state education department., he added.

