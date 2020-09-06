Sections
Rajasthan logs 726 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 90,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 90,089 of which 15,577 are active cases. A total of 1,130 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:06 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Meanwhile, the country registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the union ministry of health and family welfare. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

As many as 726 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Rajasthan till Sunday morning, the State’s Health Department said.

Jaipur has seen the highest number in the last 24 hours with 133 new cases, it informed.

“Rajasthan records 726 new #Covid19 cases, 8 deaths, 137 recoveries and 137 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 90,089, including 1,130 deaths, 73,382 recoveries and 72,251 discharges. Active cases stand at 15,577,” it added.



Meanwhile, the country registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the union ministry of health and family welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

