Rajasthan man tied to tree, beaten and forced to drink urine for illicit affair

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:38 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Barmer/Jaipur

Singh said a man can be seen tied to a tree in the viral video and some people can be seen beating him, cutting his hair and making him drink some liquid. (Twitter/@s3nkul)

A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district was tied to a tree, beaten and forced to drink urine over an alleged illicit relationship last week, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident came to light after the video surfaced on Wednesday. Ajit Singh, circle officer in Chohtan, said they found during their investigation that the incident took place on July 25 and video of which went viral on July 28.

Police have lodged a complaint taking note of the viral video against the unnamed accused. They said the man, a resident of Ratanpura village in Chohtan block, was caught illegally entering a house in Konra village on July 25. He was attacked after that, according to police.

Singh said a man can be seen tied to a tree in the viral video and some people can be seen beating him, cutting his hair and making him drink some liquid.



Several social media users claimed that the victim was forced to drink urine but Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said police were yet to verify it.

Singh said the victim and accused belonged to the same community and due to this, the man did not approach the police to lodge a complaint.

