Rajasthan MLA’s bodyguard claims toll plaza staff abused and thrashed him

MLA’s security man alleges the toll plaza workers abused him and beat him up when he asked why the MLA’s car had been stopped by putting up barricades.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The toll plaza staff claimed the MLA’s car was stopped since it tried to go past the toll plaza without paying the tax. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

A security personal and the driver of Rajasthan’s Sadulshahar MLA Jagdish Jangid claimed to have allegedly been beaten up by the staff of Suratgarh-Hanumangarh toll plaza. A toll plaza worker has however denied the allegations and filed a counter complaint accusing the bodyguard of threatening them with a gun.

but both the sides have registered FIRs against each other.

According to a complaint filed by Lakhan Singh Gurjar, the MLA’s security man, the toll plaza staff stopped their car around 11am on Thursday by placing barricades. Gurjar’s complaint alleges he was abused and thrashed by around eight to ten men working at the toll plaza along with the driver of the car when he confronted them about stopping the car.

A toll plaza worker has registered a counter FIR against the MLA, his driver, and the security man alleging the car was trying to go through without paying the toll tax and that’s why a barricade was placed to stop them.

The worker’s FIR claims that the MLA, his driver and his security personnel abused the toll staff and the security personnel even pointed a gun towards a toll plaza worker which is when other toll plaza workers intervened to save him.

“As soon as the police came to know about the incident, a team was rushed to the spot and the matter was resolved. We have registered complaints filed by both the sides and the investigation is being done by the crime branch,” said a police official.

