Rajasthan opens monuments, museums after over 2 months

Monuments and museums were opened in Rajasthan from Tuesday after over two months.

The decision to open these 16 monuments and 22 museums were taken by the Rajasthan Archaeological and Museums Department.

However, forts shall continue to remain closed in the state.

These museums and monuments were closed on March 18 this year in wake of Covid-19 crisis.

According to officials, the monuments and museums have been opened everywhere except in the hotspot and containment area.

Archaeological Department Director Prakashchandra Sharma said: “Monuments and museums are being opened for four days in a week - Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. In the first week from its commencement, they shall be opened from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“In the second week, their timings will be from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm

“The entry will be free for the first two weeks. After this, tourists will be given entry with a 50 per cent discount on entry fee from the third week.”

Amongst the guidelines issued, sale of online tickets are being promoted. Also, the monuments and museums will be cleaned before opening. Necessary cleanliness is being ensured in the day and evening as well.

People will undergo thermal screening prior to entry. Also, sanitisation is a must and no one will be given entry without a mask.