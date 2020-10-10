Sections
E-Paper
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan panchayat polls phase 4: Over 38% voter turnout recorded till 12pm

Rajasthan panchayat polls phase 4: Over 38% voter turnout recorded till 12pm

Rajasthan panchayat polls: There are 30.56 lakh voters, including 15.97 lakh males and 14.59 lakh females, in 897 gram panchayats where voting is taking place.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jaipur

Villagers stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, at Udasar village in Bikaner district on Saturday. (PTI Photo )

Over 38 per cent voter turnout was recorded till noon in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Saturday, an official said.

State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said 38.91 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 12 pm. The voting began at 7.30 am and is going on peacefully.

There are 30.56 lakh voters, including 15.97 lakh males and 14.59 lakh females, in 897 gram panchayats where voting is taking place.

He said the elections are being held according to the guidelines related to Covid-19.



A total of 4,629 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 11,373 for the post of panch, he said, adding that 26 sarpanch and 3,714 panch have already been elected unopposed.

EVMs are being used for the polling to elect sarpanch while ballot papers are being used to elect panch.

The first phase voting took place on September 28, while the second phase was held on October 3. The third phase polling took place on October 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Oct 10, 2020 14:27 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020:Can Gayle’s return diminish KXIP’s woes?
Oct 10, 2020 14:48 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST

latest news

Explosion rocks Afghanistan’s Helmand province 5 dead, 9 injured
Oct 10, 2020 14:48 IST
WFP’s Nobel win reminder of everyone’s responsibility to narrow gap between rich and poor: Dalai Lama
Oct 10, 2020 14:47 IST
Sikkim to restart tourism: What you need to know
Oct 10, 2020 14:47 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 44 vacancies for various posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here
Oct 10, 2020 14:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.