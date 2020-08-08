Rajasthan police file final report in 3 cases related to toppling of Gehlot govt

The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police closed the investigation in three cases of sedition, including the one in which former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was served a notice, on Friday.

The cases were related to attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Sant Kumar Jain, the public prosecutor, said SOG found during its investigation that the charge of sedition could bot be held and those of corruption surfaced so it closed the probe citing lack of jurisdiction. The cases related to corruption are being investigated by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

An SOG official said on the condition of anonymity, the force took suggestions from legal experts and filed a final report (FR) in the cases on the basis of the advice. An FR is filed when an investigating agency wants to close its investigation in a case.

“During the investigation done, so far, evidence to prove charges under section 7 (accepts or obtains or agrees to accept or attempts to obtain bribe), section 8 (accepting or attempts to obtain reward for inducing by corrupt or illegal means) and section 12 (abetting any offence under corruption) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act were found,” Jain said.

This decision has given the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the ammunition to attack the government. “For 28 days they were investigating a case that was not made out. Notices were served to MLAs and raids were conducted and now we learn that there was no case,” Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of Opposition, said.

Pankaj Meena, the spokesperson of the BJP state unit, said the Congress should apologise. “The three FIRs had revealed that the misuse of agency in the history of the state for the first time. Now the final report has been filed hence the Congress party should apologise for the misuse of agency,” Meena said.

Archana Sharma, the spokesperson of Congress’ Rajasthan unit, said the investigation revealed that the MLAs were offered money. “This is a moral victory for the Congress as preliminary investigation reveals that facts regarding the offering of money were true,” Sharma said.

The SOG had registered three FIRs on the complaint filed by Mahesh Joshi, Congress’ chief whip in Rajasthan assembly, related to the horse-trading allegedly aimed at dislodging the party’s government in the state.

The first FIR, number 47, was registered on July 10, in which two accused, Ashok Jain from Banswara and Bharat Malani, were arrested. They are presently in judicial custody.

The second and third FIRs, numbers 48 and 49, were registered on July 17. In the FIR number 48, Sadulshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh were booked. Jain was arrested on July 17.