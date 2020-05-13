Rajasthan Police recover wheat being diverted for black marketing

Sections
The recovery was made by a team of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Following a tip off, the team recovered the wheat from three trucks and the godown of transporter Dalichand.

Updated: May 13, 2020 07:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, which was supposed to be distributed free of cost through fair price shops in tribal areas, but was allegedly diverted for black marketing in Udaipur, was recovered by Rajasthan police. (PTI)

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday recovered nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, which was supposed to be distributed free of cost through fair price shops in tribal areas, but was allegedly diverted for black marketing in Udaipur.

Dalichand and his associates have the contract to transport wheat from Food Corporation of India godowns to ration dealers, Additional Director General SOG Anil Paliwal said.

They in connivance used to divert some sacks of wheat for selling it to flour mills and retail dealers to earn profit, he said.



The SOG team conducted a raid in the Amarpur Jhariyana area and found three trucks with wheat. Sacks of wheat were also recovered from Dalichand’s godown there, he said. Truck drivers were not present at the time of the raid but Dalichand was there. He was arrested and is being interrogated, he said. Paliwal said that 1,035 sacks, with nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, were recovered. In another action, the SOG arrested three persons including a container truck driver in Jaipur while delivering bidi packets worth Rs 1 crore. The container came from Telangana for supplying the cartons of bidi.

