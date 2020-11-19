Rajasthan police uncover murder dressed as highway robbery; husband plotted it

The needle of suspicion moved to the husband as his version was not tallying with the evidence gathered by the police. (HT Photo)

Kota Rural Police have nabbed a man along with his friend and two contract killers for murder of the man’s wife in Ayana region of Rajasthan’s Kota district five days ago.

Busting the murder mystery, SP Kota Rural, Sharad Chaudhary, said Gopal Gautam (34) was found injured while his wife Neelima Gautam (32) was found murdered near Parvati river along the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in Ayana region of Kota in wee hours of November 13.

The couple, police said, were returning to their home in Bamorikalan village of Mangrol region in Baran district on a bike.

“Family of Gopal had informed police about the incident after which Gopal was admitted to Baran hospital while his wife Neelima was cremated after autopsy”, he said.

Gopal and his family told police that some persons assaulted Gopal and Neelima, robbed them when they were returning to their home.

However, police probe including analysis of CCTV footage and other evidence led to doubts over Gopal’s version. Police later arrested Gopal and his friend Munna Ali (25) and two contract killers, named Asif (23) and Sohail (21), who all conspired and later stabbed Neelima to death in a deserted place in a forest near Parvati river.

Chaudhary said Gopal and Neelima, married two years ago, used to have regular fights due to which Gopal conspired to get Neelima murdered and hired Asif and Sohail for Rs two lakh to carry out his wife’s killing.

Gopal later pretended as if some highway robbers murdered his wife and left him injured after assaulting the couple.