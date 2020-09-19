Sections
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan prisoner complains of pain, X-ray reveals 4 mobile phones in rectum

Rajasthan prisoner complains of pain, X-ray reveals 4 mobile phones in rectum

The authorities will question the inmate to find out how he obtained mobile phones inside the jail.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:45 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The inmate was rushed to the hospital from Jodhpur central prison. (PTI Photo)

A unique case of a 32-year-old inmate hiding four mobile phones in his rectum has surfaced from the Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan.

The inmate-- a native of Barmer who was convicted in a case of unnatural offence-- complained of intolerable pain in his stomach and rectum on Friday after which he was rushed to a hospital, leading to the discovery, said jail officials.

“On Friday morning, the inmate identified as Deva Ram, who is lodged in Jodhpur central jail for the last 18-months, started suffering unbearable pain. When asked about the cause, he confessed to have forcefully inserted mobile phones in his rectum. He was immediately rushed to the hospital,” said Kailash Trivedi, Jodhpur central jail superintendent.

When X-ray and Sonography tests of the inmate were done, the doctors found four small mobile headsets wrapped in plastic polythene inside his rectum.

“After X-ray and Sonography, it was clear that Deva Ram had hidden four mobile phones in his rectum and they were taken out with the help of a small surgery,” the jail official added.

As of now, the condition of Deva Ram is stable. Once discharged, the jail officials will quiz him to find out who supplied him mobile phones inside the jail.

