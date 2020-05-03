Rajasthan promulgates ordinance on Covid-19, 2 yr jail for flouting lockdown norms

According to a new ordinance promulgated by Rajasthan, the government can prescribe social distancing norms and restrict and prohibit congregations of persons in public places and religious institutions. It can impose restrictions on functioning of shops, commercial and other offices, factories, workshops, and godowns. (HT File)

Rajasthan has promulgated an ordinance giving wider powers to the government to impose restrictions to deal with the situation arising out of the easing of the lockdown that has been imposed curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The ordinance empowers the state government to screen any person arriving in the state, seal borders, impose restriction on public and private transport and on government and private offices. It provides for imprisonment up to 2 years and a fine of Rs10,000 in case of violations.

The ordinance, called the ‘Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020’, was signed by governor Kalraj Mishra and came into effect from May 1. With the ordinance coming into effect, the earlier Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Act, 1957 stands repealed.

The earlier act had provided punishment for any violation under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) which provides for imprisonment of six months and a fine of Rs1,000.

The new ordinance states that any person who disobeys any order made under the ordinance will, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment for a term of two years or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or with both.

It also provides for punishment for abetment of offences and offences by a company.

The ordinance also allows the government to prevent any gatherings, celebrations and worship and to regulate government and private offices and educational institutions.

It states that the government may take measures and specify regulations to inspect persons arriving in the state by air, rail road or any other means. It can seal state borders, impose restrictions on operation of public and private transport

The government can prescribe social distancing norms and restrict and prohibit congregations of persons in public places and religious institutions. It can impose restrictions on functioning of shops, commercial and other offices, factories, workshops, and godowns.

The government can also restrict duration of services in essential or emergency services such as banks, media, healthcare, food supply, electricity, water and fuel.

Rajasthan has reported 2,770 Covid-19 cases including 65 deaths from the disease, as per the Union health ministry figures released on Sunday morning.

The nationwide lockdown is in place till May 18. On Friday, the Centre announced a graded exit from the lockdown over two weeks starting May 4. However, in so-called red zones, the most affected or most at-risk parts of the country, many of the restrictions will continue.