Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan records 193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 28,693

Rajasthan records 193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 28,693

“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

A total of 193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 28,693.

“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back at BJP with demand for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Jul 19, 2020 14:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Jul 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Jul 19, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.