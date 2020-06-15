Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan registers 12,772 Covid-19 cases, death toll nearing 300

Rajasthan registers 12,772 Covid-19 cases, death toll nearing 300

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:49 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

Rajasthan today has recorded 78 new cases and two deaths due to the novel Coronavirus. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Two deaths and 78 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan today, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has reached 12,772, including 2,847 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the infection stands at 294, it said.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The Covid-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far, and the toll due to Covid-19 has now reached 9,520.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Reshmi Nandeibam tops HSLC exam, check important details
Jun 15, 2020 14:01 IST
PM Modi dials Haryana home minister Anil Vij, enquires about his well-being
Jun 15, 2020 14:01 IST
We need to speak about how we feel: Uthappa on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Jun 15, 2020 14:03 IST
Thunderstorm, rain likely in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in next 2 hours: IMD 
Jun 15, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.