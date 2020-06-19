Rajasthan registers 331 Covid-19 deaths, 13,909 cases

The number of deaths and coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 331 and 13,909 respectively. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Rajasthan reported another death due to Covid-19 and 52 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to an official report. The death was reported from Jaipur.

With this, the number of deaths and coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 331 and 13,909 respectively.

Of the fresh positive cases on Friday, 13 are from Churu and Jhunjhunu each, 9 from Jaipur, 5 from Dholpur, 4 from Tonk, 3 from Hanumangarh, 2 from Jhalawar and Rajsamand each and one from Chittorgarh, the report said.

A total of 10,801 Covid-19 patients have recovered and 10,538 have been discharged. As many as 2,777 cases are active in the state as of now.