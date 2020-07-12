Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan registers nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 507

Rajasthan registers nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 507

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Alwar, 31 in Jaipur, 25 in Ajmer, 14 in Kota, 13 in Sirohi, eight in Karauli, seven in Barmer, four each in Bundi and Jhunjhunu and two in Banswara.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:38 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

A total of 17,902 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and there are 5,492 active cases in the state at present. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)

Rajasthan reported four more Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 507 as 153 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,901.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Alwar, 31 in Jaipur, 25 in Ajmer, 14 in Kota, 13 in Sirohi, eight in Karauli, seven in Barmer, four each in Bundi and Jhunjhunu and two in Banswara. Three patients from other states also tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official report.

A total of 17,902 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and there are 5,492 active cases in the state at present.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi: IMD predicts light to moderate rains over next few hours
Jul 12, 2020 11:56 IST
‘It’s either in our out’: Sachin urges ICC to change ‘umpire’s call’ rule
Jul 12, 2020 11:56 IST
UFC Fight Island: In a night of great fights, Usman vs Masvidal disappoints
Jul 12, 2020 11:50 IST
Mumbai Police posts witty yet informative ‘when you accidentally type’ meme
Jul 12, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.