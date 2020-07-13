Sections
Rajasthan registers over 500 Covid-19 deaths; 24,487 cases

Out of the total cases, 5,735 are active cases. Four new deaths were reported due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 514.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:16 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur

A total of 10,54,080 samples have been tested so far of which 10,24,895 samples have tested negative and results of 4,298 samples are awaited. (ANI Photo)

Ninety-five new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 24,487, said the state health department.

“95 new Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10.30 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 24,487,” said the state health department in a bulletin.

With 135 patients recovering from the disease, the number of those who have recovered now stands at 18,238.



A total of 10,54,080 samples have been tested so far of which 10,24,895 samples have tested negative and results of 4,298 samples are awaited.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 8,78,254, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country’s death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

