Rajasthan reports 17 coronavirus deaths, 315 fresh cases

Seventeen people succumbed to Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday while 315 more tested positive for the infection, taking the death toll to 330 and number of cases to 13,857 in the state, according to an official report.

A maximum of six deaths were reported from Bharatpur; two each from Barmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur; and one each from Chittorgarh, Kota and Churu, the report said.

Of the fresh cases, Bharatpur reported 92, followed by Jaipur (46); Pali (33); Jodhpur (29); Sikar (14); Sirohi (11); Jhunjhunu and Alwar (10 each); Dausa and Barmer (7 each); Jalore and Bikaner (6 each); Ajmer and Jhalawar (5 each); Churu, Dungarpur, Nagaur and Udaipur (4 each); Bhilwara and Kota (3 each); Banswara, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk (2 each) and one each from Dholpur, Ganganagar.

Two patients from other states also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the report.

On the brighter side, 10,742 patients have recovered from the infection and 10,484 have been discharged from hospitals so far. The state now has 2,785 active Covid-19 cases.