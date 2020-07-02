Rajasthan reports 5 more Covid-19 deaths, 115 fresh cases

Rajasthan reported deaths of five coronavirus patients and 115 fresh cases of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 426 and 18,427 respectively, according to an official report here.

Two deaths each were reported from Jodhpur and Bikaner and one death was reported from Barmer, it said.

Udaipur reported a maximum of 21 cases, while Bikaner reported 12 cases.

Ten cases each were reported from Rajsamand and Dholpur, nine each from Jaipur and Jalore, eight from Nagaur, six from Bharatpur, five each from Karauli and Sirohi besides cases from other districts of the state, the report stated.

Of the total patients, 14,340 people have been discharged following recovery and 3,358 are active cases in the state, it said.