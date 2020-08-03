Sections
Rajasthan reports 565 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

This took the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Nine deaths were also reported from Rajasthan. (HT file photo)

A total of 565 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan, as of Monday morning.

The data released also said that nine deaths were reported.

The total Covid-19 cases in India, now stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.



