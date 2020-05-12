Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 4,000-mark

Police personnel showing the way to an elderly man as migrants board a special train to go to their native place, at Ajmer railway station , May 10, 2020. (ANI)

With 68 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Rajasthan’s tally climbed to 4,056. The state also recorded two deaths from the coronavirus disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 115.

Udaipur continued to be a hotspot with 32 more cases reported. The total cases in Udaipur now stand at 214.

There were 22 cases in Jaipur, two were reported from Jhunjhunu and five from Kota.

SIkar reported two cases while Churu, Ajmer, Pali, Hanumangarh and Chittorgarh reported one case each

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department, said the two deaths were reported from Bikaner and Jalore.

He said a 45-year-old male from Bhadwal village of Jalore district was brought dead to the Jodhpur’s MDM hospital on May 11. This was the first Covid-related death in Jalore district.

In Bikaner, a 37-year-old woman who was found positive on May 10, was admitted to PBM hospital and died on May 11. She was suffering from chronic kidney disease, said Singh.

The total number of recovered persons in the state stands at 2,378 while the total active cases in the state are 1,563. The total samples taken in the state are 1,84,853.

Meanwhile, health minister Raghu Sharma said that the state government has appointed 9,000 nursing staff and is trying to assess and address problems being faced by nursing staff.

Sharma extended wishes and greetings to all nursing staff on the occasion of International Nurses Day. He said nursing staff around the world are acting as a bridge between doctors and patients during the corona pandemic and working with commitment to serve patients.

He said over 50,000 nursing staff are employed in the state but still there is a shortage of staff. He said the state government has tried to fill vacant posts of nursing staff. “We have removed the obstacles in the appointment of nursing staff and appointed 9000 staff. This was a long-pending demand that we have fulfilled,” he said.