Rajasthan reports 69 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April 17, 2020. (ANI)

A 60-year-old coronavirus-infected woman, with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, died and 69 more people tested positive in Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed virus cases to 2,152 in the state, an official said.

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients have died in the state, with Jaipur accounting for 19 deaths.

“A woman died in Jodhpur today. She was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. As many as 69 fresh cases have been reported in 11 districts of the state, including 23 in Jodhpur,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Besides Jodhpur, 20 new cases were reported from Nagaur, 11 from Ajmer, six from Jaipur, three from Kota, two from Dholpur and one each in Sikar, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar.

A total of 2,152 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 518 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 213 have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur has maximum number of 798 coronavirus positive cases in the state followed by 349 in Jodhpur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.