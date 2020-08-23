Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

“Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total cases to 69,961 including 950 deaths, 54,252 recoveries and 14,759 active cases,” said the State Health Department.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Jaipur

Out of the total cases, there are 14,759 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan. (REUTERS)

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 697 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths, taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 69,961.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total cases to 69,961 including 950 deaths, 54,252 recoveries and 14,759 active cases,” said the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 14,759 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On Saira Banu’s birthday, a look at her filmy love story with Dilip Kumar
Aug 23, 2020 13:07 IST
Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh
Aug 23, 2020 13:05 IST
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Aug 23, 2020 13:03 IST
The award is recognition of my contribution: Gandhe on Dhyan Chand award
Aug 23, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.